Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in National Vision were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $701,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Vision by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in National Vision by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 636,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,680,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 1,365.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after buying an additional 530,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EYE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

National Vision Stock Up 4.5 %

National Vision stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $468.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.61 million. National Vision had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.16%. Research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.