Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 29.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $465,536.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $465,536.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,619 shares of company stock worth $477,409. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $35.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.88. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.66. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $52.46.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.65 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.00%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

