Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.88 Million Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,404 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis purchased 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.11 per share, with a total value of $27,219.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,794.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSFS Financial Price Performance

WSFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.96.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.26). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Featured Stories

