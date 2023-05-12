Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 44.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sidoti lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Federal Signal Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FSS stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $58.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $490,787.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,554,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,308.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $490,787.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

