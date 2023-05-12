Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.91 Million Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IIPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.83.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.59. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $139.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 27.14 and a quick ratio of 27.14.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 55.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 127.89%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

