Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.93 Million Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,247 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 116,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 857,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,155,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,175 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.50 and a beta of 1.80. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.44%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GT shares. BNP Paribas lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

