Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OFC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 319.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Corporate Office Properties Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.