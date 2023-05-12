Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 130.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $46.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average is $47.04.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 7.76%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $594,339.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,019 shares in the company, valued at $27,365,700.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 380,481 shares of company stock worth $21,748,916. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

