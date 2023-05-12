Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,517,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,388,000 after buying an additional 226,853 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,105,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 101.7% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 370,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,238,000 after buying an additional 186,703 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,376,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,767,000 after buying an additional 146,518 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 135.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 228,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,291,000 after buying an additional 131,370 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.07.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $227.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $251.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.61.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

