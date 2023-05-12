Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.99 Million Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $201,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 108.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.93.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.78 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.03%. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPXC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered SPX Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $795,421.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 17,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $1,302,919.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,019.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $795,421.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,095 shares of company stock valued at $4,929,340. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

