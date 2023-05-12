Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCBI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.90.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,140. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,140. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 54,000 shares of company stock worth $2,121,590. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.78.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

