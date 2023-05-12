Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,918 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 119.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CNX opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNX Resources Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNX shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.