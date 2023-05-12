Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Albany International were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Albany International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Albany International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $90.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $115.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $268.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $193,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

