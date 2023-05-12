Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.06 Million Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SXT. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 628,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,830,000 after purchasing an additional 212,961 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 326,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,630,000 after acquiring an additional 161,455 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,526,000 after acquiring an additional 135,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $337,028,000 after acquiring an additional 125,587 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $8,840,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $74.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.79. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $63.17 and a 1-year high of $89.34. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.87 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.31%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

