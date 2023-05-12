Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.07 Million Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Belden were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 213,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 27,293.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $81.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $92.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.74.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.12%.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $941,453.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

