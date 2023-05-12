Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.08 Million Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEL. Piper Jaffray Companies cut American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.90.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Alan David Matula bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,941. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEL opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.95. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $48.37.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $662.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

