Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 301.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 312.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 70,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 486.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECH has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $81.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.26. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $99.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.