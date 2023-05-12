Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in NVR by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in NVR by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in NVR by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in NVR by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total value of $10,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,443,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,647 shares of company stock valued at $65,688,954 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR Stock Performance

NVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

NYSE NVR opened at $5,837.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5,587.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,036.91. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,986.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $116.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Stories

