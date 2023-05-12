Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,824 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBRA. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 780,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 19,742 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,220.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 180,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 304,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

SBRA opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -214.29%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

