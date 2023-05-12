Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,896 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 89.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Insider Activity at Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver bought 9,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at $213,584.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETRN opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.