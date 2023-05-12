Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,777,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,241,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,185,000 after buying an additional 30,901 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,791,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,409,000 after buying an additional 103,413 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,222,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,139,000 after buying an additional 209,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,178,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,251,000 after buying an additional 149,321 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Carter’s Stock Performance

NYSE CRI opened at $66.34 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.44.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.58 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

