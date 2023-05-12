Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in LKQ by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 396,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $22,854,290.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,777,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,501,144.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 396,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $22,854,290.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,777,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,501,144.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,530,746 shares of company stock worth $88,271,827 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

LKQ opened at $56.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.48. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.35.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.38%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

