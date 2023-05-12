Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 15,928 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,928 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LXP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 27.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.82.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.58%.

LXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Rating)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.