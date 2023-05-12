Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,290 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVLT. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of CVLT opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.83, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $69.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.12.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,290,950.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Commvault Systems news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 8,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $527,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 77,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,032.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,290,950.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,252 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

