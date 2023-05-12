Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,522 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIVN. Mizuho began coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of LIVN opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 0.87. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $70.57.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.43 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $94,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

