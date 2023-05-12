Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,006 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,317,000 after purchasing an additional 59,836 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth $76,119,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,566,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 250,142 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. Bank of America cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM opened at $32.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.43. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.43.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

