Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,577 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,272,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,247,000 after buying an additional 52,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after buying an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,729 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,027,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after purchasing an additional 51,195 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

EPR stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $55.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 147.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

