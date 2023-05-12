Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,069 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,036,979.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $176,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $388,578.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,036,979.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,897 shares of company stock valued at $623,528 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $37.53 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $45.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

