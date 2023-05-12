Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,422 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPBI. StockNews.com cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.23 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $29,616.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,440 shares in the company, valued at $378,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Further Reading

