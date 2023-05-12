Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,936 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 73.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 28,734 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $40.41.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.45%.

HIW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Highwoods Properties

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,476.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

