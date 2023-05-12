Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,876 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,616,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,234,000 after purchasing an additional 218,721 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,970,000 after purchasing an additional 432,847 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,455,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,355,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,334,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after purchasing an additional 81,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 23,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $501,944.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,725.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VSH opened at $24.39 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $24.86. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $871.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

