Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 722 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 13.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 964,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,177,000 after acquiring an additional 116,961 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in UniFirst by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in UniFirst by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 267,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,583,000 after acquiring an additional 67,666 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $163.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.79 and a 200 day moving average of $186.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.90. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $205.59.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.56%. UniFirst’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNF. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

