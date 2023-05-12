Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE opened at $104.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.84. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

