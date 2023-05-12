Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 30.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

SFNC opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.81. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $25.88.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Simmons First National had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $324.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

In related news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,515.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Simmons First National news, Director Marty Casteel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $32,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 193,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,467.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Fehlman bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,515.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 43,175 shares of company stock valued at $703,405. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SFNC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

