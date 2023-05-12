Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after buying an additional 488,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after buying an additional 358,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,307,000 after buying an additional 240,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,470,000 after buying an additional 158,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,150,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,836,000 after buying an additional 158,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameris Bancorp

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,445,498.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,445,498.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole S. Stokes purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,368.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,670 shares of company stock worth $679,474 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research firms have commented on ABCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

ABCB opened at $29.02 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.51.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Further Reading

