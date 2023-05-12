The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 255,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 39,269 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANDE. Stephens upped their price target on Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Andersons in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Andersons Price Performance

ANDE stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.73. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $46.48.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 23.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,927,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,435,766.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $459,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,927,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,201 shares of company stock worth $1,177,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.