The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,993 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Chemours were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 34,883 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Chemours by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Chemours by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 110,689 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Chemours by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,605,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 452,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chemours Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

CC stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

