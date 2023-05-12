The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Holdings Cut by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,950 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lion Electric were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 231,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the period. 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:LEV opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. The Lion Electric Company has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $471.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Lion Electric had a net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $46.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEV shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Lion Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

