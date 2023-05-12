The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 163,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in New York Times were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in New York Times by 393.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 25,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NYT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised shares of New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT opened at $36.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.99. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.14.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. New York Times had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $560.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

