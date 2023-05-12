Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 497 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 248.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,929,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $779,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $472,099. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,500 shares of company stock worth $192,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Trading Down 6.8 %

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Shares of SCCO opened at $69.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.51. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCCO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Stories

