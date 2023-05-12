Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 500 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE:BUD opened at $61.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.87.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 16.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BUD shares. HSBC cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.