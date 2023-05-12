Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEVA. Barclays upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.21 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $163,755.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,818.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $163,755.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,818.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

