Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires Shares of 700 Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after buying an additional 729,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,123,000 after buying an additional 285,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,682,000 after buying an additional 365,686 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 26.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,963,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,278,000 after buying an additional 410,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,644,000 after purchasing an additional 538,999 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MUR opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.37. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.35.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $841.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.70.

In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

