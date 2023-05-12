Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 8,871 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYG. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,629,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,618,000 after buying an additional 5,838,073 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 26,795,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,950,000 after acquiring an additional 828,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,183,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,940 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,613,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,614,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 69 ($0.87) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.73) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.77) to GBX 56 ($0.71) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 5%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

