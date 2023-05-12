Toronto Dominion Bank Buys Shares of 4,305 Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,741,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 233.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after acquiring an additional 435,870 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth $13,588,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Itron by 1,067.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 274,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 250,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 198,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Itron Stock Down 0.2 %

ITRI opened at $66.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.96. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -133.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $494.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.26 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $74,168.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $42,625.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $74,168.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,744.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $512,453. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Further Reading

