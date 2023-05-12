Toronto Dominion Bank Buys Shares of 972 First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 631.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 58,120 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $968,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $33.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.42. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.