Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,760 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,864,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,010,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 292,094 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 234,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 58,867 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at $65,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BBD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 0.6 %

BBD stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 9.68%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

