Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Tilray were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 249,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 65,002 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth $2,908,000. Institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.74.

Tilray Stock Performance

Tilray stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $145.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 294.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

