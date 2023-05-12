Toronto Dominion Bank Has $100,000 Position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $736.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $418.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASTL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

