Toronto Dominion Bank Has $117,000 Stock Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Docebo were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Docebo by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Docebo by 55.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Docebo by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Docebo by 58.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Stock Down 17.6 %

DCBO opened at $30.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78. Docebo Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 152.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.67 million. Docebo had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCBO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Docebo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

